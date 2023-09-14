I’m a fake brand, in a fake world: The secrets behind designing a great fictional brand for TV and film

The clock strikes 6pm. Your mum calls your name and you hastily sprint downstairs and nestle into the sofa with the rest of the family. It’s time for The Simpsons.

With its pop culture references, comedic plots and tales of daily life in Springfield, The Simpsons became a family ritual and global success for many reasons. Not only was it the first animation designed for both adults and kids, it also heralded catchphrases like “D’oh!”, predicted the future and was the birthplace of many infamous brands, like Duff Beer – Homer’s beverage of choice and a joke in itself, taking a jab at cheap, mass-market American beer brands.

Over the decades, Duff remained a staple feature of the Simpsons universe, promoted by the muscular, hip-thrusting, “ooh yeah”-chiming Duffman, a parody of Budweiser’s 70s-era mascot, Bud Man. In fact, Duff became such an important pillar to the show that real-life people wanted to have a sip of its success; many beers using the Duff branding were brewed across the US and further afield (albeit closed shortly after due to legal battles), and an official version was launched and sold at Universal Studios near to The Simpsons Ride. The show’s producer, 20th Century Fox, also started selling licensed Duff Beer in Chile in 2015. Duff is a prime example of what happens when a fictional brand becomes enough of a triumph to leap off the screen. So what makes a successful fictional brand, and are those qualities different to a real brand?

Fictional brands are used for a handful of reasons – building alternative realities or avoiding product placement fees are just two examples. Whether that’s through made-up labels designed to blend seamlessly into their fictional worlds, a futuristic soft drink enjoyed by a protagonist or an unrealistic fashion brand worn in a dystopian universe, every element on screen contributes to the authenticity of the narrative. Over the years, we’ve seen countless films and television programmes utilising the power of graphic design to build fictional brands and their fictional worlds. Wes Anderson’s singular visual worlds feature countless made-up brands, like a scary dog treat designed for Isle of Dogs. Adult Swim’s Rick and Morty has a meme-like fake door company in one of its episodes, as well as a host of real brands, too, like McDonald’s and Shoney’s. Whether real or fictional, branding on-screen is able to drive plots, tell jokes and develop characters.