See the process behind Laika’s stop-motion fantasy fable, Wildwood, in London exhibition

Speaking of spectacle, Wildwood is due to be Laika’s most expansive, scenic film yet, with enormous physical sets occupied and explored by its characters – some of which will greet visitors at the exhibition. The large-scale installation, which was inspired by the Oregon landscape that surrounds the Portland-based studio, makes up only part of the story, with early sketches, development, concept art and more filling in the blanks of the fictional world – a world you can see come to life on screen from October 23, 2026. The It’s Nice That team actually got a special sneak peak at before the exhibition opened it’s doors to the public, and we were blown away by the detail and craftsmanship on display. Its scale and abundance leaves you with an unparalleled appreciation for the sheer volume of skill that goes into making something like Wildwood.

Wildwood: The Exhibition has a free-to-visit introduction on the museum’s mezzanine, and is open at the Design Museum, London, until 10 January 2027. Tickets are on sale now.